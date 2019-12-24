As Nigeria leads Africa in GMO commercialisation » Agriculture » Tribune Online

NIGERIA has currently made a landmark achievement in commercializing two Genetically Modified crops both for industrial use and domestic use.

The GM crops which include the Bt cotton and the Pod Borer Resistant (PBR) cowpea were both certified environmentally friendly by the the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) and finally released for commercialization by the National Committee on Naming, Registration and Release of Crop Varieties.

The two BT cotton species approved for release by the National Committee on Naming, Registration and Release of Crop Material are: MRC7377BG11 and MRC7361BG11.

While the PBR cowpea variety approved for commercial release is the SAMPEA 20-T, which was…