DPR uncovers six illegal filling stations in Gombe, seals 11

Eleven filling Stations in Gombe have been sealed by the Zonal office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for various operational breaches.

This was disclosed by the Operations Controller of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Gombe, Abdullahi Abawa, saying that his office will intensify efforts at uncovering and sanctioning illegal petroleum stations operating in the hinterlands of the State.

He stated this after he led an operation where eleven petroleum filling stations were sealed for various offences, among them, six that were operating with expired licenses.

He also said that the discovery after the operations showed that most of the filling stations in the…