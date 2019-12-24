FG’s directive on daily financial statements » Editorial » Tribune Online

PENULTIMATE week, President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of the Federal Government’s plan to enthrone greater transparency in government business, directed the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) to publish daily financial statements of Federal Government transactions. The directive was given in Abuja during the launching of a new Financial Transparency Policy/Open Treasury Portal designed to give Nigerians access to information on fiduciary matters, improve accountability and transparency in public financial management. Buhari, who was represented on the occasion by the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, stated that his…