‘Greater future awaits Nigeria in private sector-driven agriculture’ » Agriculture » Tribune Online

THE Chief Marketing Officer, FarmKonnect Agribusiness in Nigeria, Mr Azeez Oluwole, has reiterated that the future of agriculture in Nigeria remains in the hands of private sector operators, saying government can only create enabling environment to make it flourish.

He added that if this can be achieved, then, greater future awaits the country in a private sector-driven agriculture that definitely solves many socio-economic problems in the country.

Oluwole made the disclosure during the end of the year review and dinner with Chief Executive Officers which held in Ibadan.

Oluwole, who further identified commercial agriculture as a major sector where countries in Africa could record major…