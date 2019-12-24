Gunmen attack Jonathan’s community, kill Soldier » Tribune Online

Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers this morning attacked a military checkpoint in the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Otuoke Community in Ogbia Local Government (LGA) of Bayelsa State, killing one soldier, leaving one injured.

Nigerian Tribune gathered from a source who pleaded for anonymity, that the gunmen struck at about 3 am, shooting sporadically for two hours unhindered before fleeing through the river in an outboard engine boat.

According to our source, the armed men entered through the river linking Otuoke Community and Otuaba Communities, before attacking the gunboat that was stationed in the area.