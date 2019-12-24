Jonathan confirms armed attack near his home

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed an attack by unknown armed men near his home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

He also confirmed the death of one soldier and another injured in the attack at a military post near his country home.

According to a statement issued by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, in Abuja on Tuesday, the former president was not in his residence during the attack.

The statement read: “A security post stationed near the Otuoke residence of former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Bayelsa State was attacked by unknown gunmen early Tuesday morning.

“The hoodlums who came in with about five engine boats…