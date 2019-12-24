Mixed feelings in Sokoto over FG’s release of Dasuki, Sowore

The order giving by the Federal Government to Department of State Security Services (DSS), for the immediate release of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and the convener of RevolutionalNow, Mr Omoyele Sowore has generated mixed reactions in Sokoto state.

A resident of Sokoto, Yusuf Magaji, who spoke with our correspondent described the decision of the federal government as shameful.

He condemned the presidency for the treatment meted out to the former NSA, saying it was a political sentiment.

According to him, “it is shameful that the federal government can disobey up to six different court judgement, including the ECOWAS Court, who hitherto ordered the…