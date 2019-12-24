Ogbomoso, Eruwa, Saki, Ibadan, Oyo roads listed as Makinde signs N213.7bn 2020 budget

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday, signed into law the state’s 2020 appropriation bill of N213,788,033,002.97, maintaining that the targeted 70 per cent implementation remains.

The approved budget is an increase of about N4.985billion from the N208,802,972,878 billion presented on the floor of the state Assembly on November 27.

The 2020 budget is composed of recurrent expenditure of N110.427,855,919 billion and capital expenditure of N103.360,177,083.97 billion.

The highest sum of N49.97billion was set aside for infrastructure development out of which the sum of N35.4 billion is provided for ongoing and proposed road projects.

Some of the proposed roads for 2020 are Airport…