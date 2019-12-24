Use festive periods to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has urged the Federal Government to use the occasion of the Christmas and the coming New Year celebrations to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians, just as he expressed worry at the present situation in the country, which he noted had affected the economy.

Iba Adams made the call while speaking at the maiden edition of the Christmas Carol, organised by the office of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland at All Seasons Plaza, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, the government must do everything to cushion the effect high price of food items and other consumables, especially, during festive periods, pointing out that this seemed to be the…