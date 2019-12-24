Why Makinde gave education second highest allocation

The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Dahud Shangodoyin, has said that the Seyi Makinde-led administration allocated the second-highest portion of the 2020 budget, being 22.37 per cent, to education because the governor recognises that education is key to human development in the state.

Professor Shangodoyin said this during the presentation of awards to deserving partners, winners of various competitions and scholarship awardees at the recent Raising Girls Ambition (RAGA) 2019 international conference. The presentation ceremony held at the Commissioner’s Office, Oyo State Secretariat, Ibadan on Monday.

He thanked Global Youth Leadership and…