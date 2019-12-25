Buhari, Atiku, govs, CAN, ACF, others task Christians on love, humility » Latest News » Tribune Online

President Muhammadu Buhari; former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila; governors, lawmakers, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and others, on Tuesday tasked Nigerians on love and humility as Christians celebrate Christmas.

In separate messages to mark the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, they also charged Nigerians to be committed to the unity and

peaceful coexistence of the country.

In a message he personally signed and released on Tuesday to mark Christmas, President Buhari urged citizens “to imbibe and demonstrate the essence…