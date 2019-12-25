Buhari hosts Osinbajo, CAN leaders, FCT residents on Christmas homage  » Latest News » Tribune Online

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday hosted Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and representatives of Federal Capital Territory residents led the minister, Mohammed Bello, as well as representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) who visited the presidential villa, Abuja for the traditional Christmas homage.

The president told them that the year 2019 has been a success in several ways.

‘‘We thank God. It has been a very successful year, relative to the composition of this country, both politically and ethnically,’’ he said in his remark at the occasion.

Buhari assured Nigerians that the country’s resources will be judiciously used for the benefits of all.

According to…