EFCC and cybercriminals in South-West » Opinions » Tribune Online

CYBERCRIMES have devastating effects on the Nigerian economy and her peoples. According to the 2017 Africa Cyber Security Report, the continent lost $3.5billion, out of which Nigeria’s loss was about $649million. This problem is exacerbated by the shortage of certified cybersecurity professionals. Imagine, Nigeria with over 200million people, more than half of whom are Internet active, has only 1800 certified cyber-security professionals. Kenya, with a population of 49.7 million in 2017 has 1600 cyber-security professionals. This perhaps explains why Nigeria has listed cybercrimes among national security threats in her newly released 2019 National Security Strategy. Apart from its…