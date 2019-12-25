IGP approves deployment of two AIGs, seven commissioners of police

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has approved the deployment of two Assistant Inspector Generals of Police (AIG) and seven Commissioners of Police (CPs).

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the deployment was to reposition the force for optimal service delivery.

The deployed AIDs include Sanusi Lemu, Zone 12, Bauchi, covering Bauchi, Borno and Yobe states and Gwandu Abubakar, to Zone 3, Yola covering Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba states.

ALSO READ: Ikpeazu signs 2020 appropriation bill into law

He said the deployed CPs were Hafiz Inuwa, Delta State; Muri Musa, Kaduna State; Mobolaji Fafowora, Imo State;…