I’m redefining what ‘Erelu’ stands for in Yoruba land —Onaneye » Wondrous World of Women » Tribune Online

How did you come about the title, Erelu Oodua?

I am the Erelu Oodua of Aye Kingdom. I am a royal ambassador and a custodian of Yoruba culture. I am, by providence, the Irawo Oni Oodua as endorsed by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II. I was born in Ode-Aye in Ondo State, Nigeria, but was raised in Lagos by my aunt who was a business tycoon. My father, Mr Shadrach Ogunleye, was married to Mrs Alice Ogunleye.

Why did you leave Nigeria to seek greener pasture elsewhere?

Nigeria, the one-time giant of Africa, was indeed green at that time. The only greenery associated with our land now is on the Coat of Arm. Well, I left Nigeria for England, not actually to seek greener pasture…