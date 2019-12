The Executive Director of Patela Care Foundation (PCF),, Dr Foluke Sarimiye, PCF staff, friends and children from Kishi IDP camp sang Christmas carol in celebration of Christ birth with the children on admission at the Paediatric Oncology Wards UCH.

t was such an heart warming event to see internally displaced persons/children share the love and joy of Christmas with the children on the wards on Christmas Day despite their own challenges.