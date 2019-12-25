Towards a more virile aviation industry in 2020 » Aviation » Tribune Online

IN few days’ time, activities within the country’s aviation sector like other sectors of the economy will be winding down with stakeholders within them taking stock.

Without doubt, the year has come with its own unique experience which determined the level of achievements recorded either positively or negatively depending on whichever side of the divide the operational pendulum swung to for different groups.

Generally, the sector experienced safety with no major accident or incident just as the different agencies of government went about their specific duties despite their lean pockets.

Without doubt, what makes aviation sector thick anywhere is the presence of its airline business made…