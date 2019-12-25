Why Nigeria must not miss out in multi billion dollars global LNG market » Energy » Tribune Online

The global demand for LNG is expected to hit 500 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by the year 2040, from the current 360 MTPA, according to stakeholders and participants at the recently concluded CWC World LNG Summit and Awards Evening in Rome, Italy. They posited that the increase in demand for LNG will be driven by population growth and quest for a sustainable, reliable, cleaner and safe energy.

The LNG industry is recognised for its excellent safety record and is continuously working to further improve energy safety and security.

Rapid LNG development has seen countries like Qatar, Australia and United States reaping trillions of dollars in revenue. The Nigeria LNG Limited makes Nigeria…