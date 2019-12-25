



Why women must have steady source of income

In the world we live in today with its many vagaries, it is important for every woman to have a steady source of income and take an active role in their individual financial lives. This is because the situation in the world today, especially in African countries requires that women have financial independence to put poverty at bay.

Unfortunately, though the world has changed, many women refuse to have change of attitude on issue of finance and remain stuck in the patriarchal era where they depend on a man for everything. Indeed, it is fashionable in some quarters ,especially among particular classes of women not to engage in…





