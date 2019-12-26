Anambra community leader seeks FG’s intervention on sport development

In response to the yearnings of the abundant talents and to direct the energies of the teeming youth population positively in Nigeria, a community leader and America based sport lover, Chief Kinsley Onukwube Ndibe, has called on Federal Government to put more interest in sports development to help reduce drug intake, restiveness, among youths in the country.

Chief Ndibe, who made the called yesterday, during a football match, he organised to train and encouraged unemployed youths to developed interest in sports ventures for self-reliance, held at Enugu-Agidi village in Donukofia local government area of Anambra state, also appeal to the federal government through the Ministry of Youth and…