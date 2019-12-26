Buhari not muzzling judiciary ― Bamidele

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights, Hon Opeyemi Bamidele, has said the release of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and the leader of #RevolutionNow Omoyele Soworo from detention, had debunked the claim that the All Progressives Congress-led federal government was gagging the judiciary.

The lawmaker, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, stressed that the release further corroborated President Muhammadu Buhari’s ardent belief in the judiciary, as the bastion of democracy and the rule of law.

Dasuki, who had been detained since 2016 over his role in the $2.1 billion alleged missing armed funds under President Goodluck Jonathan and…