Building a business with a soul

The workplace needs care; care for the customers through excellent service delivery, care for the investor through commensurate returns on investment and of course care for the employees for creating value for both the customers and the investors.

We can extend that by saying that our political leaders and by extension, leaders across all frontiers must build a country that cares for its people. Our definition of leadership must be service and legacy inclined.

This article is focused on the caring organisation. It explores issues such as diversity, the right of employees, sexual harassment protection and the requirements of the workplace for building an organisation with a human face; a…