Customs set to adopt Artificial Intelligence instrument

In its quest to reduce the spate of smuggling across Nigerian borders, Nigerian Customs Service (NIS) is set to deploy Artificial Intelligence Instrument for effective service delivery in 2020.

The details of the NCS was contained in the 14-page report of the 2020 Appropriation bill worth N1.678.715 trillion revenue and expenditure framework approved and passed by the National Assembly obtained exclusively by TribuneOnline.

“The NCS 2020 budget leverages on information communication technology (ICT) tools as a major driver to achieve its budget in line with World Customs…