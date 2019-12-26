Gombe to strengthen unity in diversity through promotion of cultural values, heritage

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has stressed and restated the commitment of his administration towards promoting cultural values and heritage as a way of strengthening the bond of unity and harmony among the diverse people of the state.

The Governor who was speaking on Thursday during the 2019 Kaltungo Cultural Festival, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Stadium in Kaltungo, underscored the importance of the traditional institution in maintaining history and traditions.

Inuwa Yahaya who was the Special Guest of Honour at the annual festival said that such events are needed to promote unity in diversity as well as to ensure that young people get acquainted with the historical…