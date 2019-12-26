NEMA sensitises  motorists on safety measures

The Operations office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Niger state has launched operation “Eagle Eye” exercise to sensitise road users on the need to embrace safety measures during the yuletide season.

Head of Operations, NEMA, Minna Operations Office, Mrs Lydia Wagami, stated this during the flag-off exercise in Minna on Thursday, adding that the exercise was to ensure the safety of lives of drivers in conjunction with their passengers during the yuletide season.

Wagami, who was represented by Head of Account and Finance Unit, Alhaji Ahmed Sani explained that the operations were an annual exercise of the agency conducted nationwide in the yuletide season.

She noted…