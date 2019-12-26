



Nigeria in dire need of trained health workers ― Yayale

A Governing Council has been constituted and inaugurated for the Malikiya College of Health and Social Sciences, Bauchi with a former SGF, Mahmud Yayale Ahmed as Chairman asserting that the country is currently in dire need of more trained health workers for effective health care service delivery considering the astronomical population growth.

Yayale Ahmed made the assertion shortly after he was inaugurated as the Chairman, Governing Board of Malikiya College of Health and Social Sciences, Bauchi alongside other members of the College which is privately owned in line with the Private Partnership Participation (PPP)…





