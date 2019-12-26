Scores escape death as building collapses in Onitsha » Latest News » Tribune Online

A building located at the Ochanja market in Onitsha Anambra state, on Thursday reportedly collapsed with no live loss.

The building was said to be one of the plazas partially burnt last October during the fire incident at the market.

Tribune Online learnt that some persons who were inside the building when it collapsed in the afternoon, at about 3:35 pm fled before the structure caved in.

A witness, who does not want to be mention in the print, said none of the occupancies was trapped as they were fast to have escaped before the collapse.

When contacted, the state Police PRO, SP Haruna Mohammed said nobody was trapped in the…