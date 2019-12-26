SOLONg, other stakeholders urge FG to develop National Diabetes Prevention Program

The Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria (SOLONg) and other stakeholders have tasked the Federal Government and other stakeholders to develop a National Diabetes Prevention Program.

They also called on the Ministry of Labour to lend a voice to the global movement in Lifestyle Medicine to observe a “Healthy Lifestyle Day” every year to raise awareness of healthy living as emphasised in the core pillars of Lifestyle Medicine across the country.

They made this call at the end of the 2nd Annual General Meeting & Scientific Conference of the Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria (SOLONg) held at the State House Auditorium, Aso Presidential Villa, Abuja.