5 die, others injured in auto-crash on Ilorin-Ogbomoso

No fewer than five people died in an auto crash that occurred along Ogbomoso-Ilorin road yesterday, leaving others critically injured.

The accident, which occurred at Ladokun village in surulere North Local Council Development Area of Ogbomoso, involved an Ilorin bound passenger car and another coming from Ilorin to Ogbomoso.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke with TribuneOnline under anonymity, several others were seriously injured in the accident which was as a result of wrong overtaking by the vehicles with plate number RUW 135 XA and …





