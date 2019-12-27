Buhari hails Ahmadiyya’s ‘excellent’ propagation of Islam » Islamic News » Tribune Online

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commended Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria for its excellence which, according to him, has resulted in the great achievements it has recorded over the years.

President Buhari, who gave the commendation at the Jama’at’s 67th annual Jalsa Salana (conference), praised the Jama’at for “spreading Islam in peace and being steadfast and committed in developing educational and health sectors.”

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, disclosed that “the government recognises the enormous challenges facing the country but the government has geared efforts towards charting a new course for…