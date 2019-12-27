How intruder gained access to Lagos airport

A Lagos/Owerri bound aircraft belonging to Air Peace airline yesterday suffered a security breach in the hands of a man who attempted to gain access to the aircraft through its wheel-well at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Confirming this in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the airline, Mr Stanley Olisa, the management of the airline explained how the incident happened “when exactly at 9:10 am, the Lagos/Owerri bound aircraft with flight number P47252 was taxiing towards the threshold for take-off when a man in his twenties emerged from the bush along the runway and tried to gain access to the aircraft through the wheel-well.