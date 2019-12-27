How Nigerian society makes gender degradation a norm » Opinions » Tribune Online

EVERYONE gets nervous on a Monday morning as we look at the long week ahead and this fateful Monday was no different. It would have been a typical Monday morning but for the knock that comes on my door just as I made to leave my room for work. The knock is weak and listening to it, I could almost guess who was behind the door. True to my thoughts, in comes my neighbour, looking as haggard as always with her malnourished-looking baby in her arms. From the look on her face, Oga, as we call her husband, had struck again. She sat there looking thoroughly defeated as I offered her a cup of water. That was when I noticed the finger marks on her cheek, evidence that Oga had really struck. This…