Lack of regional planning, bane of poor economic growth in Igboland ― Chidoka

Former Minister of Aviation Chief Osita Chidoka has attributed poor economic growth and political backwardness in Igbo land to lack of regional planning.

He said Igbo’s are very successful people and have made a serious breakthrough in the world, but regretted that Igbo land has continued to experience an economic setback.

Chidoka spoke at the 2019 Ahiajoku Lecture series in Imo state, where he was the guest speaker.

He called for a paradigm shift and radical approach in addressing the problems in the South-East region “we must begin to think of how we can collectively build a strong region.

“We have been left behind,…