Lagos presents N250m seed cheque for Tech Start-Up

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday presented a seed fund of N250million to the State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) as part of plans to make Lagos a hub for innovation and technology.

LASRIC is an institution in charge of research with the responsibility of boosting innovation and technology in the state and it presently has a 16-Man team headed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Toyin Ogundipe.

Sanwo-Olu, during the presentation of the cheque at the Government House in Alausa, charged the committee to ensure that the criteria to access the fund was flexible enough for Lagosians to benefit from.