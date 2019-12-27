Ogun Assembly okays N449bn 2020 budget proposal

Ogun State House of Assembly has passed the N449.97bn 2020 Appropriation Bill presented to it by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

TribuneOnline recalls that the budget christened “Budget to Build Our Future Together” was presented before the lawmakers on December 3, 2019.

The lawmakers, before the passage of the bill on Friday, increased the proposed concurrent expenditure by N2.1bn from N269.132bn to N271.232bn following adjustment in the recurrent expenses of six agencies, capital estimates of nineteen others and the revenue targets of seven agencies.

The recurrent expenditure was also slashed from…