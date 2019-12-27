On racism » Letters » Tribune Online

In recent times, Nigerians were reminded about the xenophobia attack in Johannesburg that happened in September targeting foreign nationals from the rest of Africa, most especially Nigerians. This riot led to the death of at least seven people at first. Nigerians were grossed and started to speak out that it did not make logical sense that Africans should be killing one another. The motto was and is a united Africa.

A question that must be answered is what is the cause of xenophobia? The answer is racism. Other factors could be relative deprivation, specifically intense competition for jobs, commodities and housing. Group processes including psychological categorization processes that are…