Three feared dead, five injured in Osun auto crash

Tragedy struck on Christmas day in Modakeke community of Osun State when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) crushed eight persons, leading to the death of three while five others were critically injured.

TribuneOnline authoritatively gathered that the lone accident occurred around 10.30 pm on Wednesday along Toro Road, Cooperative area Modakeke.

The vehicle, a Nissan Xterra Jeep, marked MUS 741 DR, driven by an unidentified person was said to have lost control and subsequently knocked down eight persons including a little baby.

According to an eyewitness, “in a…