US lawmaker, Rep. Gottheimer, nominates Sowore as Prisoner of Conscience with Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission US House of Reps

United States lawmaker, Rep. Josh Gottheimer has nominated Omoyele Sowore as a Prisoner of Conscience With The Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the U.S. House of Representatives.

He announced this during his meeting with Mrs Opeyemi Sowore on Friday, December 20, 2019. Mrs Sowore has also confirmed the nomination.

“On Friday, December 20, 2019, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) was joined by Ope Sowore, the wife of Nigerian journalist Omoyele ‘Yele’ Sowore, in calling for an immediate resolution of Yele’s ongoing detention in Nigeria.

Gottheimer has been working closely with the Sowore family and with the U.S. State Department since Yele was first detained to ensure he…