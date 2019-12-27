Use of paracetamol for meat softening an abuse ― NAFDAC

Following a report on the use of paracetamol to cook meat for consumption, the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC) on Friday, said this practice is an abuse.

A report that newly sufficed online claimed that so many people, especially food vendors use paracetamol to speedily tenderise meat.

In a terse reaction to the report, NAFDAC’s Director of Special Duties, Mr Jimoh Abubakar affirmed to TribuneOnline that the agency is aware of the widely circulated report.

He explained that the drug is an over the counter medicine which is not meant for tenderising meat products.