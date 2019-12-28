China to rewrite Bible, Quran to reflect socialist values of Communist Party » World News » Tribune Online

China is planning to rewrite the Christian and Islamic holy books amid crackdown on the country’s Uighur Muslim minority.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that the new editions of the Bible and the Quran are to exclude content that goes against the beliefs of the China’s leading Communist Party as part of a project calling for a “comprehensive evaluation of the existing religious classics aiming at contents which do not conform to the progress of the times,’’ it said citing a top party official.

The rewritten versions must not contain any content that goes against the beliefs of the Communist Party, according to…