Christmas gifts we have received » Kids & Teens » Tribune Online

Zion Osemwengie

We had children’s party in my church last week Sunday to mark Christmas so I was given a clothe by the church. It is very beautiful. I was happy and I thanked the church.

Oluwanifemi Fanawopo

I did not request for any gift but my parents surprised me with shoes, clothes and some amount of money from my father’s elder brother. I was very excited because I did not expect it. The Christmas gifts I received are clothes, shoes and money but the greatest of the gifts is the joy of the season that I received in my heart.

Obaloluwa Olakanla

I have collected cloth, drinks and food from the school on December 18. It was a gift from the Christmas carol committee of our…