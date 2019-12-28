



Tribune Online

FG spends N780bn as fuel subsidy in 12 months

THE Federal Government spent over N780 billion as subsidy between January and December 2019, surpassing the N305 billion provision for subsidy in the 2019 budget, according to investigation by Saturday Tribune.

The Federal Government made a N450 billion provision for fuel subsidy in the 2020 budget.

According to the Monthly Financial Report by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the sum of N104.4 billion was spent as fuel subsidy on petrol. In February 2019, it was N102.3 billion, while it spent N30.6billion in March 2019.

Totals of N89.2 billion, N42.9 billion and N31.4 billion were spent as fuel subsidy in…





Source: Nigerian Tribune