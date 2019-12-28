Fish out gunmen who attacked my residence » Latest News » Tribune Online

Former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has told the nation’s security agencies to fish out the gunmen who attacked the marine post near his residence a few days ago.

He said there could be a repeat of the incident if the assailants were not arrested and brought to justice.

This was contained in a statement issued by his media assistant, Ikechukwu Eze, in Abuja on Friday.

The former president thanked Nigerians from all walks of life who had commiserated with him since the incident,which occurred near his Otuoke, Bayelsa State residence.

One soldier was reported killed while another sustained injuries during the attack.

The statement reads: “Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has…