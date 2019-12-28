Foundation set to award N39m to 10 young Africans

A Non- Governmental Organisation, Future Africa Leaders’ Foundation is set to award 10 young Africans with $10,000 each and $25,000 to the grand prize winner during the Future Africa Leaders’ Awards (FALA)

The Future Africa Leaders’ Award is an initiative of the General Overseer of Christ Embassy aimed at exploring and expanding the space of young African leaders with monumental impacts in the communities in Africa.

The Nominees’ ideas must be in tandem with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and must be within the range age of 16 and 23 years old.

Speaking at the press briefing held yesterday in Lagos, Member of the…