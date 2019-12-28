Group tackles Sultan over attack on CAN » Latest News » Tribune Online

The president of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs and the Sultan of Sokoto, his Eminence, Saad Muhammed Abubakar III took a swipe on the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) who backed the United States of America on their comment on Christian persecution in Nigeria.

His Eminence was reacting to the recent United States’ placement of Nigeria, on the watchlist of countries where religious intolerance and breach of freedom of worship is rampant; resulting in incessant killings of adherents of Christian faith by Islamic fundamentalists, while government look the other way.

A group, Nigerian Christian Graduate Fellowship (NCGF) said it finds the Sultan’s outburst…