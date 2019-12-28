Heads may roll at FIRS as new boss sets N17trn target for 2020 » Latest News » Tribune Online

THE executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Muhammed Nami, has hinted of a possible staff rationalisation exercise in view of persistent failure to meet revenue target since 2012.

He has, therefore, told workers of the revenue agency to generate at least N17 trillion in 2020.

A comparison of staff trajectory since 2012 and revenue collection target showed that average collection per staff declined from N718.2 million to N530 million in 2019.

A memo to each of the staff members dated December 23, 2019 personally signed by Nami indicated that while 8,265 workers collected N5.07 trillion, surpassing target by N1.3 trillion in 2011, 9,448 staff collected N5 trillion in…