Kidnapped wife, daughters of Ondo monarch regain freedom

The abducted wife and children of the traditional ruler of Odigbo, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, the Orunja of Odigbo, Oba Rufus Akinrimade, have regained freedom.

The Queen and her daughter along with the driver were abducted along Owo/ Akungba road in Oba Akoko, in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state, on their way to Akungba Akoko.

The victims who had been in the captive of the kidnappers for about six days before they regained their freedom on Friday.

The kidnappers had demanded N100 million ransom for the release of the four victims which was later reduced to N60million after…





Source: Nigerian Tribune