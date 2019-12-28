Lone accident kills three on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway » Tribune Online

The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) on Saturday said that three persons died while three others sustained injuries in an accident that involved a vehicle around Lufuape, near AP Turning Point, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun State, that the lone accident happened at about 3.47 p.m. on Friday.

Oladele explained that a Toyota Hummer bus, with registration number KSF 272 XM, lost control due to speeding and rammed into road divider of the construction area.

According to him, 17 persons comprising of four male adults, 10…