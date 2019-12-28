Maintain your stylish looks this harmattan » Xquisite Style » Tribune Online

Harmattan is here again. Yes, the cold, dry, dusty and extremely hot weather.

Dressing appropriately for this weather can be hard because it is cold in the morning and once it’s afternoon, it’s extremely hot.

Therefore, our mode of dressing should be adjusted to fit in so we can be protected and so it doesn’t stop us from our daily activities.

Here are few tips on what to wear during the season and still look stylish:

Long sleeve clothes/Denim shirts: These are wardrobe essentials and they never go out of fashion. They can be paired in so many ways; with a jean, pants, a skirt or even a dress. You can wear a camisole or tank top inside the long sleeve clothes when it is cold and when…