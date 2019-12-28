Our loyalty to APC unshakable ― Speaker

The Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aminu Manya Achida, says the loyalty of all the sixteen members of the Legislature elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), remains unshakeable.

The Speaker disclosed this on Saturday when he led his colleagues on a courtesy call to the state leadership of the Party.

According to him, “this visit was aimed at strengthening the bond between us and the State leadership , as well as its elders and local government executives.

“We are here as the members of the same family and all the APC lawmakers are formidably united in all the activities of the House.

” We are routinely brainstorming in every…